Jyotica Tangri's latest single Hath Phadeya capture the Punjabi flavour

Singer Jyotica Tangri is out with her latest number Hath Phadeya. With chart-toppers like Pallo Latke and Mungda under her belt, Jyotica is a bright star in the music scene.

Though Jyotica calls Mumbai home, she keeps the spirit of Punjab alive in her heart. The magic of Punjabi music continues to inspire her. Her ability to seamlessly blend traditional Punjabi elements into contemporary compositions has won the hearts of her fans worldwide. Jyotica’s latest single, Hath Phadeya, has got good response from her fans. She describes the song as a personal milestone, a labour of love that showcases her evolving musical prowess.

Jyotica is interested in working with international artistes. She believes that music transcends borders and languages, and collaborating with musicians from around the globe could be the next exciting chapter in her career.

As for her personal life, Jyotica reveals that her dedication to her craft leaves little room for romance. — Tanishka Pathania

