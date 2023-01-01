K-Drama on the binge-menu

Zing had a spectacular 2022 with great K-Dramas entertaining Indian millennial and Gen-Z audiences. Raising that fan fever to an all-new high now, India’s leading youth entertainment channel/brand presents Pinocchio, a fascinating new K-Drama in January 2023! The show is Zing’s latest addition to its super-popular Hallyu Time Slot and will air from the 2nd of January 2023, weekdays from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pinocchio is an emotionally intense K-Drama that narrates the unforgettable journey for justice on the path of love and revenge. It stars Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye, Kim Young-kwang, Yoon Kyun-sang, and Lee Yu-bi among others.