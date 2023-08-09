K-Dramas dubbed in Hindi are coming to Amazon MiniTV this August

Amazon miniTV is slated to launch its eclectic series of the month in August for Hindi-dubbed international shows under the section of miniTV imported.
The streaming service unveiled the promo recently. Ranging across multiple genres such as romance, drama, thriller, and more, it will stream some of the most popular K-dramas dubbed in Hindi.
Amazon MiniTV has covered it all with shows like Your Honour, Switch, and Big Issue, all dubbed in Hindi. With Dashing Men, Daring Stories, and Double Dhamaalon offer, this August, viewers are in for some engrossing tales of passion and emotions.
