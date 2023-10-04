K-pop band Evnne sings Heeriye

Jasleen Royal, a celebrated singer, gained global fame with Heeriye, a massive hit topping charts worldwide.

In a video on Instagram, the well-known K-pop band Evnne shared a captivating video where they sang Jasleen’s hit Heeriye.

Their rendition was impressive, adding a unique touch to the song. It’s a must-watch for music enthusiasts, showcasing the song’s wide appeal across different genres and cultures.

Adding to the enthusiasm, the diva is now gearing up for her India tour commencing on October 28, which will continue until December 10, treating fans to unforgettable live performances of her chart buster songs.

