K-pop band Evnne sings Heeriye

Jasleen Royal, a celebrated singer, gained global fame with Heeriye, a massive hit topping charts worldwide.
In a video on Instagram, the well-known K-pop band Evnne shared a captivating video where they sang Jasleen’s hit Heeriye.
Their rendition was impressive, adding a unique touch to the song. It’s a must-watch for music enthusiasts, showcasing the song’s wide appeal across different genres and cultures.
Adding to the enthusiasm, the diva is now gearing up for her India tour commencing on October 28, which will continue until December 10, treating fans to unforgettable live performances of her chart buster songs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing
Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US
The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...