Kaala Paani renewed for Season 2

The first season of Kaala Paani on Netflix left a mark with its brilliant writing and superlative performances. Securing a position on Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list, the series trended across 11 countries within a week of its release. Following this success, Netflix has announced the renewal of the series for a second season.

Will the second season answer all the unresolved questions? Will Santosh be able to save his daughter? Will Chiru become one with the Orakas? Will Jyotsna’s death set back Dr Gagra from finding the cure? Will Lt Quadri’s flipping the switch prove to be the right choice?

Sameer Saxena, executive producer, showrunner and director of Kaala Paani, said, “The unconditional love pouring in from all corners is simply gratifying. We are extremely grateful that Netflix had faith in our idea and us as storytellers. Kaala Paani has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has in maintaining our ecological balance. As we gear up for Season 2 of Kaala Paani, we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the characters from where we left.”

Kaala Paani Season 1 featured a stellar cast, including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others.