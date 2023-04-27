Kaamnaa actor Mohsin Ali Khan says he enrolled in writing courses to develop his craft

Mohsin Ali Khan is a multi-talented artiste who has a huge fan following after his impressive performances in TV shows like Meri Sai and Kaamnaa on Sony TV and Rudrakaal on Disney+Hotstar. But what many might not know is that he’s also an accomplished writer. Mohsin’s audio series on Pocket FM Shivam: The Hidden Warrior is a shining example of his impressive writing skills.

Speaking about his transition from acting to writing and what inspired him to take this creative leap, Mohsin says, “I have been drawn to writing as a means to expand my creative expression. It has given me a level of control and independence to work around my creativity. It has allowed me to shape my imagination, giving me the freedom to express it in unique and personal ways. Moreover, writing is a fulfilling and rewarding creative pursuit in its own right, allowing me to hone my skills and develop my own distinct voice and style. Presently, I am writing for two shows, one of them being Shivam: The Hidden Warrior, which is crossing 500 episodes soon,” Mohsin says.

He also talks about the challenges he faced along the way and how he overcame them. “As an actor-turned-writer, I have faced several challenges in my writing career. One of the most significant hurdles was letting go of my preconceived notions about what makes a good story. As an actor, I had a strong sense of what worked on screen or stage, but writing required a different skill set and a willingness to adapt and learn. Another challenge was finding my own voice and style as a writer. It was daunting to put my work out there, especially since I was primarily known as an actor. I had to learn to let go of my ego, seek feedback from other writers, read widely, and take writing courses to develop my craft,” he says.