Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is back with Season 4

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the cult series. Now, the makers have announced it’s come back with Season 4. It will stream free on Voot starting December 2. Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar among others will be reviving their original characters in the new season. This season will also feature Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles.

The focus remains on the modern-day love story, the challenges of a frayed relationship and the moods that come with being young and driven. Parth, who plays Manik, says, “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been about love, and this season, fans will experience a new phase of Manik and Nandini’s love story. I feel humbled to be such an integral part of it. This season, we are back with our A-game to ensure we live up to our audience’s expectations and hope that they enjoy the show this season as well.”