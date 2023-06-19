Kajal Chauhan believes in ghosts!

Star Bharat’s show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is being well received by the audience. Kajal Chauhan, who stars in the show, recently shared stories that made her believe in ghosts and spirits in real life.

She said, “I am having a lot of fun doing the show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, and it is a unique experience for me. I do believe in ghosts and negative energies, as I feel the world is made up of both good and bad things. But I wasn’t always this way. I never believed in such things, but an incident happened to me during childhood that I still remember. I saw something very disturbing up close that scared me to the core. I saw one of my own family members being disturbed due to some bad energy. I know not everyone will believe it, but what I saw and felt at that time was extremely disturbing and made me believe that if there is positive energy, then negative energy also exists.”