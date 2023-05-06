Kajal Chauhan talks about her real-life equation with reel enemy Anushka Srivastava

Kajal Chauhan, who plays Gaura in the Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, is getting appreciation for her character.

In the show, even though Som (played by Vibhav Roy) is married to Gaura (Kajal Chauhan), he is still in love with Twinkle (played by Anushka Srivastava). Onscreen, Gaura and Twinkle do not like each other, but off screen, their bond is very strong.

Kajal says, “We both don’t like each other at all on screen, and the current track of the show also shows a cold war between Gaura and Twinkle. Off screen, we get along very well. We hang out together, go for pampering sessions and have dinner together on the sets. We are like sisters. I want our friendship to continue like this.”