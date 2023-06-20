Kajol talks about the tough choices she made in life

— IANS

Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta, in the upcoming streaming series The Trial — Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, has opened up about the tough choices that she has made so far.

Kajol said, “Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me take tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game-changer for me because I didn’t know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not. I remember my dad telling me at the time to think very carefully, because, you know, you’re never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it’s there forever. I remember thinking to myself that no, that’s not true, I can take it off whenever I like. Of course, time has proved that he was right.” The series also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha has been directed by Suparn S. Varma and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.