Kamal to quit Bigg Boss Tamil?

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan apparently will not host the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor made an impressive comeback this year with the film, Vikram, which was one of the highest grossing films of 2022. Reportedly, the actor has some interesting films lined up in the coming year and it’s because of those commitments that Haasan wishes to bid adieu to Bigg Boss Tamil.

Haasan would announce his decision in the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil. It will air in January.