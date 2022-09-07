Kanchan Gupta opens up about a low phase in her life

The life of a television actress is not easy. Apart from working long shifts, she also devote equal time to their households. Striking that balance becomes a little more challenging when you get to know that your spouse has cancer.

Actress Kanchan Gupta has gone through a similar experience in her life. Kanchan says, “I felt very emotional because I was not able to manage everything. My husband has not been well since 2021, and I have not been well since 2020. I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, due to which I was in so much pain. I was almost bedridden for 7-8 months. During the lockdown, it was difficult for me to get a doctor, but somehow, we managed.”

Days after returning to the sets, her husband was diagnosed with cancer. She adds, “I started working and then my husband was detected with cancer. It was shocking. I was only praying that God gave me strength to fight this and that I should help my husband recover from this.”

On the work front, Kanchan can be currently seen in Star Plus’ leading comedy-drama series Anandi Baa Aur Emily.