Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh come together for a mega-budget film

Honoured with the Padma Shri, four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh are set to launch a film soon.

Sandeep Singh

Announcing her collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh, Kangana Ranaut says, “Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have wanted to do a film for a long time. Now that we have found the right subject and the right role, we are all set to roll. It is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role. Further details will be announced soon.”

Adds Sandeep Singh, “It’s a dream come true for any filmmaker to have a National Award-winning actress like Kangana Ranaut on board. I had been eagerly waiting to work with her.”