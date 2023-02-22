Kangana Ranaut gets cheeky

Kangana Ranaut interacted with fans on Twitter. In an impromptu session, the actress answered many questions. Interestingly, when one of the fans asked her to choose the best actor between Diljit Dosanjh and Hrithik Roshan, the Manikarnika actress didn’t shy away from mocking the actors. Many know she has courted controversies with Hrithik Roshan and during farmers’ protest she attacked Diljit Dosanjh.

While the actress praised Kartik Aaryan calling him a cool guy who does not belong to any camp in Bollywood, she ran down Hrithik and Diljit answering her fan’s query. She wrote, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”