Kangana Ranaut questions why Hindu women face criticism for embracing their faith

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has hit back at critics questioning her religious transformation, asking why Hindu women are singled out when they choose to embrace their faith more openly.

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In an Instagram video shared on Monday, Ranaut said she was once a moderate Hindu but now wants to become what she called a "defined and awakened Hindu." She said the shift has drawn labels. "I was called a Sanghi. I was told it's BJP's ideology," she said, questioning why a personal spiritual transformation invites public scrutiny.

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Ranaut argued that the Constitution guarantees everyone the freedom to adopt any ideology, secular or otherwise, and that Hindu women deserve the same freedom without judgment. "Why is that path closed for me? Why can't I walk on it?" she asked, adding that critics often bring up her past lifestyle choices to undermine her current beliefs. "Ten years ago, you used to party, you did this, you did everything," she said, challenging the logic of holding someone's past against their present transformation.

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The actress also alleged that some Hindu women in the film industry had shifted their ideological positions after interactions with what she described as "Islamists," while those who move toward a stronger Hindu identity face open criticism, a claim she called an example of "double-minded thinking."

The video has reignited debate on social media, with opinions sharply divided. Ranaut, who has been increasingly vocal on religion and politics since entering Parliament, recently also referred to Gen Z protesters at Jantar Mantar as "gutter chap," remarks that had already drawn significant backlash.