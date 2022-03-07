Kangana Ranaut slays on the first judgement day

As the weekend finally arrived, Kangana Ranaut took class of the kaidis. On Lock Upp’s first Judgement Day, Kangana said, “I follow the show literally every day so if you think I missed anything you’re absolutely wrong.”

She slammed Munawar Faruqui for making his own content in a Lock Upp rather than giving content to the audiences. To which Munawar replied, “I am who am, I can’t be fake and run the show.” When it came to Payal, Kangana said that with all the tantrums she has been throwing, her focus in the game is deteriorating every day.

However, Payal was commended for doing yoga religiously every morning. Kangana was impressed with Nisha Rawal for creating a jingle anthem for Team Blue “Go Blue Go!” and also added that she’s proud of her for being a single mother. Kangana also bashed Swami Chakrapani for doing nothing in the game except chanting, she told him to buck up in the game. Karan Kundrra was complimented.