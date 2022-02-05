Kangana turns host

Some imprisonments break you, while some make you tougher. One realises the value of freedom only when one is locked up! OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player have come together for a new reality show called Lock Upp. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and stripped of their basic amenities. Adding to it, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will step in as a fiery host of the show. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an interesting mix of contestants who will do anything and everything to survive in the jail, seems like a perfect dose of entertainment.

The show was launched at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Talking at the event, Kangana said, “I am thrilled and excited about foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp.” Added producer Ekta Kapoor, “Kangana has been a very dear friend; I congratulate her for making a digital debut. Lock Upp is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant; I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows.”