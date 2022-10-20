KanganaRanaut to play Bengal's theatre superstar Noti Binodini

Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of one of the most iconic names in Bengal’s history, Noti Binodini. Noti was a legendary theatre artiste, who veritably established theatre culture in India. During a career spanning 12 years, she enacted as many as 80 roles, including those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi and Kapalkundala, among others. She was one of the first South Asian theatre artistes to write her autobiography.

This mega-budget film will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who has helmed films like Parineeti and Mardani. Says Kangana, “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled.” Kangana is expected to start shooting early next year after completing Emergency. She will also be seen in Tejas, where she will essay the role of an Air Force pilot. — TMS