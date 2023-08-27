Kanika Kapoorr comes up with a new song

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday unveiled her new track, Fantasy. The song weaves a tapestry of emotions, exploring themes of love, hip-pop and EDM. Backed by lush arrangements and innovative production, her voice takes listeners on a journey that transcends boundaries.

Expressing happiness over the song, Kanika said, “I’m thrilled to share Fantasy with the world. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I believe its message of connection and resilience with folk culture will resonate deeply with listeners. At this stage in my career, I want to do a lot of different kinds of music and bring out and give opportunities to young and new talent. The video was shot in Jaipur.

Directed by Siva Romero Iyer, the video’s visuals and artistic symbolism provide a mesmerising backdrop to Kanika’s emotive performance. —ANI