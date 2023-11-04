Kanika Mann learns horse riding

IANS

Kanika Mann, who is seen in the show Chand Jalne Laga, shared that she had never attempted horse-riding, even during her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, but was glasd she did so for this show.

About overcoming her fear of horses, Kanika says, “Every new project comes with opportunities for learning as well as challenges. I’m glad that I got a chance to learn horse-riding for Chand Jalne Laga. For some reason, I couldn’t fight the fear of riding horses for a long time. Even after my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this fear remained unaddressed. I’m grateful that I took a swing at this sport and enjoyed the company of this adorable animal. I was in serious prep mode and took a crash course in horse-riding. I had to learn the skill in time because we had and continue to have a very tight shoot schedule. Once I befriended the horse, there was a childlike excitement about making a new friend.” Chand Jalne Laga airs on Colors.