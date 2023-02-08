Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of Kantara and while there have been news of another part, now it’s confirmed that Kantara 2 will be a prequel. Earlier, Homabale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur had shared the same news, but now director-actor Rishab has himself spoken about it at a recent event.

The film is in the process of scripting and will release next year, and will be made on a huge budget. This is unlike Kantara 1, which was made in just 16 crores.

Rishab said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of Almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details.” — TMS