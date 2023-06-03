Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

— IANS

Rapper Kanye West is said to have been sued by a photographer for assault, battery and negligence following a heated confrontation earlier this year.

The 45-year-old rapper was driving away from his daughter North West’s basketball game in January with his new wife Bianca Censori when he stopped to confront several paparazzi who he noticed were on his tail.

Footage showed the star angrily going through a fellow photographer’s pockets, and photographer Nichol Lechmanik claims the father-of-four came after her next.

In video footage, Kanye - who is now legally known as Ye - was being filmed by Nichol as he approached her in the driver’s seat of her car while telling her, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that! If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” before taking her phone from her hands and throwing it out into the middle of the street.