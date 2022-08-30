Kapil Sharma hosts the 'golden girls' PV Sindhu, Zareen Nikhat

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to return to the small screen on September 10. Kapil has been sharing many pictures from the shoot schedule and the recent ones he shared include the guests from the first episode. On Sunday (August 28), Kapil shared BTS pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show set where he was seen having fun with their guests — badminton champion PV Sindhu, boxer Zareen Nikhat and others.
Kapil penned a lengthy caption that reads, “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in commonwealth Games 2022. Pic 1 - @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton. Pic 2 - #lovelychoubey gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 3 - @zareennikhat gold medal in boxing. Pic 4 - #ruparanitirkey gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 5 - #pinkisingh gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 6 - #nayanmonisaikia gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 7 - me with no medal, but new shades. Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial...”
