Kapil Sharma gets candid at the trailer launch of his film 'Zwigato'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s trailer is finally available for the fans and viewers. Directed by Nandita Das, entire cast of the film was in attendance for the trailer launch event in Mumbai recently. While Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s rom-com Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, his acting profession wasn’t as fruitful as his career as a comedian. He went on to star in another film Firangi, which too failed at box-office.

Kapil said, “Maine zindagi main nai socha tha, inhone ne bhi nai socha tha. I have always been a fan of Nandita. I have seen her Firaaq and Manto, so hadn’t imagined that she would ever offer me a film. Her films may be serious, but in personal life she is quite funny. When you see the film, everyone will be able to relate to it. When Nandita narrated the story I asked her why me, and she said even if a global star like Shah Rukh Khan had agreed, she would make the film with me. She said my face was that of a common man, so it was perfect for the character.”

Kapil will be seen playing the role of a delivery agent named Manas while Shahana is essaying the role of his wife Pratima. The story revolves around a food delivery agent who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job during the pandemic. The film witnessed its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In India, it is releasing on March 17, 2023. — TMS