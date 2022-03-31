Kapil Sharma to ring in his birthday on the stage of TKSS

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be in thecelebratory mode quite literally!
Welcoming the stars, who portrayed iconic villains of Bollywood, the Saturday episode will welcome celebrity guests - Ashish Vidyarthi, Yashpal Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh and Mukesh Rishi!
Not only this, Kapil will be in for a sweet surprise as the celebrity guests along with the cast and crew get together to ring in Kapil Sharma’s birthday.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, getting into the fervour of friendships, the show will host celebrated actors –Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery. Get ready to dive into some of the most interesting stories from the lives of these Bollywood greats!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...