Kapil Sharma to ring in his birthday on the stage of TKSS

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be in thecelebratory mode quite literally!

Welcoming the stars, who portrayed iconic villains of Bollywood, the Saturday episode will welcome celebrity guests - Ashish Vidyarthi, Yashpal Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh and Mukesh Rishi!

Not only this, Kapil will be in for a sweet surprise as the celebrity guests along with the cast and crew get together to ring in Kapil Sharma’s birthday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, getting into the fervour of friendships, the show will host celebrated actors –Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor and Rumi Jaffery. Get ready to dive into some of the most interesting stories from the lives of these Bollywood greats!