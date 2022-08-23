Kapil Sharma walked the ramp for Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan at Beti Fashion Show, which took place in Mumbai on August 21. Apart from Kapil, Sudhanshu Pandey, Abhijit Sawant, Shabana Azmi, Mohammad Nazim, Aditya Seal and many other celebs were seen at the event. However, it was Kapil Sharma who hogged the entire limelight with his swag.

At the event, Kapil was seen in black jacket, black pants, which had golden work on it, and black shoes. With a new hairstyle, Kapil looked dapper. The funniest moment of Kapil Sharma’s ramp walk was when he posed like a girl, which left the audience in splits! Pictures and videos of Kapil’s ramp walk have gone viral. — TMS

#kapil sharma #Mumbai