Karan Aujla, OneRepublic announce new single 'Tell Me'

Punjabi star Karan Aujla, who rocked the nation with his viral hit Tauba Tauba, has announced a new collaborative track with the Grammy-nominated American band OneRepublic in the form of Tell Me. The track is produced by pre-eminent South Asian producer Ikky, and is set for release on February 27.

Karan shared, “Working with OneRepublic has been a dream of mine for years, so this collaboration is a big deal. It’s exciting to finally share this news, and I know fans are going to love the song. And returning to Warner to release this music feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and I’m ready to make my return even bigger with more surprises in store.”