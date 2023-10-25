Karan enters Udaariyaan

Actor Karan Khanna has joined the cast of the show Udaariyaan on Colors. About his entry, Karan Khanna says, “Udaariyaan’ has been winning hearts season after season and I feel blessed to be a part of this popular show. I will be essaying the role of Kabir, who is a childhood friend of Aasma. My entry in the show will change the dynamics of the plot, and will bring a twist in the lives of Aasma and Armaan.”