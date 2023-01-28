Karan Johargifts 'cool chain'

Indian Idol – Season 13 is ‘Celebrating Dharma’ in the presence of ace director Karan Johar on Sunday at 8:00 pm. While KJo enjoys all the performances put forward by the top eight contestants, he also shares interesting trivia. He talks about the time he was supposed to make Shah Rukh Khan look ‘cool’ in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) and as an element, he gave him a chain to wear which eventually went on to become a fashion trend. The producer even gifts the same chain to contestant Shivam.
Shivam Singh dances on the songs Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from the film KKHH and You are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For him, the cherry on the cake was receiving the cool chain from Karan Johar!
