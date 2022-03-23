After his impressive show in Bigg Boss 15, actor Karan Kundrra has been busy with back-to-back shoots.

Karan Kundrra is the one on everyone’s watch-list, as the actor has a huge fan-following. After his impressive show in Bigg Boss 15, the actor-host has been busy with back-to-back shoots. Currently, he is seen in the show Lock Upp.

Apart from that, the star has his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming song, Kamle, with Akasa Singh. Karan Kundrra is also working on a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda. He also has Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez and music videos on the horizon. Not just that, Karan has also signed many endorsements.