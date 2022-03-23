After his impressive show in Bigg Boss 15, actor Karan Kundrra has been busy with back-to-back shoots.

Karan Kundrra is the one on everyone’s watch-list, as the actor has a huge fan-following. After his impressive show in Bigg Boss 15, the actor-host has been busy with back-to-back shoots. Currently, he is seen in the show Lock Upp.
Apart from that, the star has his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming song, Kamle, with Akasa Singh. Karan Kundrra is also working on a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda. He also has Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez and music videos on the horizon. Not just that, Karan has also signed many endorsements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...