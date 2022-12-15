Karan Johar on potluck parties with Malaika Arora

Director-producer Karan Johar will be seen in one of the episodes of Malaika’s new reality show, Moving In With Malaika. The two have been friends for a long time now. KJo shared how the two used to have potluck parties everyday back then, during the lunch time of reality show shoots! Karan shared, “Malla and I have had the best time when we hosted any reality show. I think that’s when we truly connected and bonded to become really close friends.”
He continued, “I have seen her go through many ups and downs emotionally. I remember watching her joyous when she wasn’t. Our teams became so close, we used to hang out every day at lunch and made it like a potluck party every day. I miss doing shows with Malaika because I know when we do very soon, which I know will happen, we will have the same energy all over again.” Moving In With Malaika is available on Disney+ Hotstar on weekdays.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...