Karan Johar on potluck parties with Malaika Arora

Director-producer Karan Johar will be seen in one of the episodes of Malaika’s new reality show, Moving In With Malaika. The two have been friends for a long time now. KJo shared how the two used to have potluck parties everyday back then, during the lunch time of reality show shoots! Karan shared, “Malla and I have had the best time when we hosted any reality show. I think that’s when we truly connected and bonded to become really close friends.”

He continued, "I have seen her go through many ups and downs emotionally. I remember watching her joyous when she wasn't. Our teams became so close, we used to hang out every day at lunch and made it like a potluck party every day. I miss doing shows with Malaika because I know when we do very soon, which I know will happen, we will have the same energy all over again."