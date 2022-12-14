Karan Kundrra completes 14 years in the industry

It was Karan Kundrra’s 14th work anniversary on Tuesday. From stealing hearts in Kitni Mohabbat Hai to becoming a reality TV star to starring in movies, Karan has done it all. His persona and performances made him a household name.
Kundrra said, “It feels like only yesterday that I was walking onto the sets of KMH and it has already been 14 years. It’s been such an interesting and fulfilling journey. I feel like I got lucky and have learnt a lot. I am so grateful for the love I received and for my fans’ loyalty. It really means the world to me.”
The actor has had a busy 2022, as he hosted a show and featured in music videos.
