Karan Kundrra reunites with Bigg Boss housemates Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia

Bigg Boss contestants Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia shared a strong bond in the show. They bonded well inside the house and fans loved their chemistry.

It seems the three had a reunion recently as Karan Kundrra shared pictures with his two BB friends on Instagram.

Karan wrote, “What our mommies think we are vs what we actually are…” Rajiv Adatia commented, “We will always be India’s best dancers!” Umar Riaz wrote, “The best pic of all. Love you both”.