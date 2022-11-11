Karan Pahwa and his wife set to welcome their first child soon

Karan Pahwa, known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to embrace fatherhood soon. Karan and his wife Supriya Rajmitra are currently in their hometown, Kurukshetra, as they await the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Karan and Supriya met and fell in love in 2010. The duo was in a relationship for nine years before tying the knot in 2019. Karan says, “This is a very beautiful moment for me and my wife Supriya. It’s our first baby and we did a very nice maternity photoshoot. I have taken a long leave from my show Ali Baba-Dastaan-E-Kabul to just take care of my wife. Anytime we can get the news, so I believe I should be around her.”