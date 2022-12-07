Karan Pahwa blessed with a baby boy

Karan Pahwa has become a father. The actor’s wife delivered a boy in his hometown, Kurukshetra, on Friday.
Karan says, “I am so happy. It’s the most amazing feeling, which can’t be described. I never knew I would ever cry in this situation. Holding my baby in my arms was surreal and there is no feeling better than that. I was super excited and concerned about my wife, who was in labour for eight hours. By God’s grace, my wife and our boy are fine. We will decide according to the rashi alphabet. I guess it will take a few more days, as we are currently enjoying the moment.”
The actor took a break from the shoot of his show, Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul, last month to be with his wife during the last stage of pregnancy. He shot his scenes in advance.
