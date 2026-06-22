Karan Sehmbi and Priyanka Khera starrer campus election drama unfolds on Punjabi OTT

Campus politics, student ambitions and the battle for leadership take centre stage in Pardhan, a new original series set against the backdrop of a university campus. The show follows the intense contest for the post of student union president.

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Lead actors Karan Sehmbi and Priyanka Khera shared insights into the series, their roles and their experience of bringing the story to life.

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Both actors pointed out that the web-series format itself allows the show to give each character their due. "The benefit of web series is that you are not just a hero and heroine. There are about eight major characters in it. Everyone has their own journey. You connect with each character in due course," Khera said.

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Khera plays Roop, a college student from a wealthy background. "Roop is very chirpy, very bubbly and gets along with everyone. Her journey from being an ordinary student to stepping into the world of politics has a compelling character arc,” she adds.

Sehmbi plays Rajvir Singh Dhillon, a student who has been involved in campus politics for over five years and is now contesting for president. "You will see the challenges he faces in politics,” Sehmbi said. "Rajvir Dhillon has formed a political party called USFO,and is leading it. The rest, you'll understand by watching the series."

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Asked about the show's central theme, both actors pointed to unity among the characters. "Throughout the show you will see unity among characters — if there is no unity, it cannot be called a group," Khera said.

Khera said she came on board after a conversation with the director and writer about the character. " "Initially, I was unsure about playing the character," she said. "But the way they narrated Roop to me and the passion they showed for the project really impressed me. They had a clear vision for the character, and that gave me confidence in taking up the role."

She also recalled joining the shoot around the ninth or tenth day and how the cast helped her settle in. "Everybody was new to me, I was new to everybody, and the way they cooperated made me feel at home," she said. "There was no competition, everybody was helping each other, guiding each other, standing for each other."

When speaking about the lighter moments during the 40-day shoot, Khera pointed to co-star Aatish, who plays Teji, as one of the most spirited members of the cast. “Aatish was fun and his humour is great.

Sehmbi added, we didn’t have time for pranks, but we used to work hard and have a lot of fun. Even when we had a day off, we used to come to the set and we used to enjoy together,” he said.

This is Sehmbi's first acting project, after a career as a singer. He said that having witnessed a wide range of emotions in life, drawing on them for a performance came naturally. He added that even small details shaped his performance. "When I used to get ready, I used to tie my turban and when I used to change my clothes my body language used to change. I think it's the effect of the turban."

On why viewers should tune in, both actors pointed to the storyline and the show's accessibility. "It is a gripping story suspense thriller, and the first episode is free so if we connect you with us in the first episode then, you’ll end up watching the rest of the episodes yourself." they said.

Pardhan is streaming on Chaupal.