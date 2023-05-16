Talented actor Karan Singh Chhabra, who was part of the recently released film Chatrapathi, has shared how proud his mother was at the screening.
After the screening, the next day he took her to The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “So, when I wished my mother on Mother’s Day, I asked her — what can I give you? And she replied that the biggest gift that I had given her was taking her to the grand premiere of my debut film and then to The Kapil Sharma Show.”
He added, “I come from a very small village in Punjab, and The Kapil Sharma Show is really big. To be able to take my mom to these screenings and big shows has been a dream, and she is proud of me.”
