Karanvir Bohra talks about an action sequence in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is a narrative that sees Surilii (Tina Datta) entering the Barot mansion as Shivendra’s (Jay Bhanushali) wife. Irking Damayanti Devi (Kitu Gidwani), who shuns their union and believes their marriage will ruin the functioning of the royal way of life, both Shivendra and Surilii agree to stay back and protect the family’s reputation until the successful completion of Raghavendra’s (Aabhaas Mehta) and Swatilekha’s (Prerna Wanvari) wedding. Meanwhile, Samar, played by Karanvir Bohra, cunningly exploits the discord between Shivendra and Raghavendra by further antagonising Raghavendra.

Reflecting on the intense shoot for this sequence, Karanvir says, “I believe in pushing boundaries and challenging myself as an actor. Shooting a 4 to 5- minute gunshot sequence in a single take with Jay and Kitu ma’am was an exhilarating experience. It requires immense focus, co-ordination and trust in each other’s abilities. We planned every detail before shooting the sequence, involving extensive preparation and management. The sequence wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire crew, who appreciated our efforts and dedicated themselves to creating a visually captivating experience. It was both challenging and enjoyable.”