Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Haryana ki dhoop in Pataudi Palace

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently spending a peaceful break in Haryana at her Pataudi Palace, offering fans a peek into her slow, relaxed holiday. On Saturday, she shared a set of sunlit photos on Instagram from the palace, where she’s enjoying quality time with family.

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The images capture Kareena basking in warm sunlight, glowing naturally in a casual look with her hair left open, perfectly in tune with the calm, rustic setting. She kept the caption minimal, writing, “Haryana ki dhoop.” The palace, owned by her husband Saif Ali Khan, often appears in her vacation posts. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021, and she frequently shares snippets of their family moments. Professionally, she will next be seen in Daayra, a crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran.