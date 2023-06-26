Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes sister Karisma on her birthday

ANI

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a collage video which she captioned, “My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”

The video featured Bebo and Lolo’s throwback photos and clips with their families, childhood days and their fun moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film The Crew. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming series Brown.