Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want to return

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared news about the return of her talk show, What Women Want on social media. In the trailer video, Kareena wrote, “Iss baar baatein hongi zabardast! Masti hogi bharpoor, kyunki laut aaya aapka favourite celebrity talk show, What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan! Stay tuned.” However, the release date has not been disclosed yet.

Through the trailer, the celebrity guests on the show were also revealed, namely, Ranbir Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Alhabadi, Niharika NM and Kapil Sharma.

The celebrity guests would be addressing some or the other social issue. The season four will be available on Wednesdays on Mirchi Plus, and can be watched every Friday on a YouTube channel by the same name.