Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon set the dance floor on fire in Ghagra song from Crew

A new song, Ghagra, from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has been unveiled.

Ghagra is a party anthem in which the terrific trio radiates infectious energy, joyously celebrating amidst the dynamic beats of the dance number set in a vibrant club space. It is the reprised version of Ila Arun’s iconic song. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film’s release. Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding. — ANI

