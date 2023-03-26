Karishma Sawant on the time leap in YRKKH

Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The TV show has been produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production (DKP). Recently, the show went through a leap that brought about a lot of drama to the narrative. The actor talks about her experience. She said, “Arohi is a different person altogether. Earlier, she used to get things done the way she wanted by being stubborn, but now she has a comparatively calmer approach.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’