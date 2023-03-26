Karishma Sawant on the time leap in YRKKH

Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). The TV show has been produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production (DKP). Recently, the show went through a leap that brought about a lot of drama to the narrative. The actor talks about her experience. She said, “Arohi is a different person altogether. Earlier, she used to get things done the way she wanted by being stubborn, but now she has a comparatively calmer approach.”