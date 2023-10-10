Karishma Tanna wins Best Lead Actress award at Busan Film Festival

Karishma Tanna has once again proved her mettle on the international stage by winning the Best Lead Actress award for the Netflix’s series Scoop, helmed by Hansal Mehta, at the prestigious Busan Film Festival 2023.

This remarkable achievement marks a momentous occasion in her career, as she becomes the sole Indian actress nominated in not one but two categories at the festival. Interestingly, the actress celebrated two big wins as Scoop also took home the award for ‘Best Series’.

In Scoop, Karishma captivated audiences worldwide with her compelling performance, bringing depth and authenticity to her character. Her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak was lauded for its sheer brilliance and emotional depth. On the red carpet of the Busan Film Festival, Karishma exuded elegance while donning a saree.