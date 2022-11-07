Karishma Tannavisits Tirumala Tirupati

On Saturday, actress Karishma Tanna visited Tirumala Tirupati with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera. She shared a series of posts from the temple premises on her social media handle.

Wearing a red and golden colour anarkali, the actress posed with her husband.

On Instagram, the actress also posted few solo shots, including a one with folded hands. She captioned it as, “Finally at Tirupati Us @varun_bangera.” She also posted a video on her Instagram Storie. The couple had tied knot in February 2022.