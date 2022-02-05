Karishma's haldi ceremony…

Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera today (February 5) in an intimate ceremony. Their pre-wedding festivities began on Thursday and the lovebirds celebrated their haldi ceremony with friends as well as family members. The actress later shared pictures on Instagram. For the ceremony, Karishma and Varun chose to wear white outfits. Sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, “Beginning of my forever.” Soon after, fans could not resist gushing over Karishma and Varun’s pictures. — TMS