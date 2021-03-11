Is KarismaKapoor open to marriage again?

Karisma Kapoor held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her fans on Thursday. During the session on Instagram, the actress answered a lot of questions and spoke about her favourite things. She revealed that her favourite food was biryani and colour, black. She also answered the question about her favourite person and shared a collage of pictures of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, as well as kids Taimur and Jehangir.
When a fan asked her if she would ever get married again, the actress answered by sharing an emoji of a confused person and wrote, ‘Depends’. Karisma was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. The two became parents to daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce through mutual consent and got separated in 2016. Both of them have now moved on in their lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull