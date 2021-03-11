Is KarismaKapoor open to marriage again?

Karisma Kapoor held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her fans on Thursday. During the session on Instagram, the actress answered a lot of questions and spoke about her favourite things. She revealed that her favourite food was biryani and colour, black. She also answered the question about her favourite person and shared a collage of pictures of her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, as well as kids Taimur and Jehangir.

When a fan asked her if she would ever get married again, the actress answered by sharing an emoji of a confused person and wrote, ‘Depends’. Karisma was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. The two became parents to daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce through mutual consent and got separated in 2016. Both of them have now moved on in their lives.