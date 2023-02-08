Yogita Bihani on her association with Kapil Sharma

Yogita Bihani is now gearing up for her first music video. From a young girl in the audience of The Kapil Sharma Show to now promoting her projects on the show, Yogita has truly moved on. She will feature in a music video with Kapil Sharma and singing sensation Guru Randhawa. The trio will be seen in Alone, which is releasing on February 9.

Yogita said, “I never imagined I would be promoting my first ever film on the show! It’s funny how I keep running into Kapil Sharma at various stages of my career. I guess we share a karmic connection! When I returned to The Kapil Sharma Show last year for my debut film Vikram Vedha, I felt life came a full circle. Now, I am a part of his debut music video!”