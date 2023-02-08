Yogita Bihani on her association with Kapil Sharma

Yogita Bihani is now gearing up for her first music video. From a young girl in the audience of The Kapil Sharma Show to now promoting her projects on the show, Yogita has truly moved on. She will feature in a music video with Kapil Sharma and singing sensation Guru Randhawa. The trio will be seen in Alone, which is releasing on February 9.
Yogita said, “I never imagined I would be promoting my first ever film on the show! It’s funny how I keep running into Kapil Sharma at various stages of my career. I guess we share a karmic connection! When I returned to The Kapil Sharma Show last year for my debut film Vikram Vedha, I felt life came a full circle. Now, I am a part of his debut music video!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...