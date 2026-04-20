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Home / Lifestyle / Karnal’s Noor Mahal becomes India’s first to join Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott International

Karnal’s Noor Mahal becomes India’s first to join Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott International

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Parveen Arora
Updated At : 05:39 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Noor Mahal, Karnal — a palace-inspired luxury hotel blends Mughal, Rajputana and British architectural grandeur with modern elegance
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Noor Mahal, Delhi NCR, a hotel situated in Karnal, has become the first hotel of the country to join Autograph Collection Hotels’ club of Marriott International global portfolio. Senior officials of Marriott announced the debut of Autograph Collection in India by launching Noor Mahal, Autograph Collection by Marriott International, making it Marriott’s 19th brand of the country.
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Autograph Collection hotel is Marriott International’s high-end curated brand falling in the premium segments and its luxury. Normally, a promoter approaches the brand for a tie-up but for the Autograph Collection, the Marriott International team has to select the hotel for its uniqueness, heritage look, unique design, and should be “Exactly Like Nothing Else” in the world. Presently, it has over 300 independent unique hotels across the world. Each property is selected for its distinct personality and local character, and they participate in the Marriott Bonvoy rewards programme,” said Kiran Andicot, senior vice president of South Asia, Marriott International.

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“From with immediate effect, Noor Mahal has officially joined the family of Marriott International hotels as it falls in our Autograph Collection club with its unique look that blends Mughal, Rajputana and British architectural grandeur with modern facilities,” said Andicot.

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Col Manbeer Chaudhary (Retd), owner of new Autograph Collection hotel and former President of the All India Hotel and Restaurants’ Federation of India, expressed pleasure at this collaboration. Having served in the Indian Army for around 25 years, Col Chaudhary ventured into hospitality after premature retirement, first establishing Jewel’s Hotel in Karnal in 1994 and later founding Noor Mahal in 2012 and started Colonel Saab in Central London in the UK in 2021. His dedication, vision, and relentless hard work have given the region a landmark in the hospitality industry.

While sharing his feeling after the tie-up with Marriott International, Col Chaudhary said, “I am on cloud nine today as my lifelong dream has been fulfilled by joining hands with the best in the largest brand across the world.” He says the Autograph Collection stands as a shining example of progress, innovation, and excellence. It reflects not only his personal commitment but also the proud legacy of his family, now elevated to new heights.

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Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand also joined the programme of handing over keys by Chaudhary to Marriott International. Chaudhary said that with this tie-up a new era of Indian heritage reflecting International exposure by Marriott will take this excellence to new heights. About a query related to ownership, he responded, “The full ownership of the hotel will remain with us, while the management and operations will be handled by Marriott.”

Binny Chaudhary, MD of Noor Mahal Group of Hotels, was the chief interior designer of this palace hotel. She expressed happiness on the collaboration and said that it was nothing like a dream come true. “It is a proud moment for all the people of Karnal, Haryana and India, that our hotel has become the first country to join the Autograph Collection, which is a jewel of Marriott International. With this achievement, Karnal will further shine on the international platform of tourism,” she added

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