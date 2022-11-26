Kartik Aaryan lookalike Vaibhav Rekhi takes home Rs 6.40 lakh from KBC14

Surprising everyone with his looks on Sony Entertainment Television’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14, Vaibhav Rekhi from Delhi took home the winning amount of Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand after amazing gameplay.
What intrigued the viewers was his uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor’ Kartik Aaryan. The contestant’s desire to go to London and meet his girlfriend with the winning amount was also a pleasant surprise.
Talking about his cricket fever, he said that he had posters of major cricketers adorning his bedroom wall. A video call from Kartik Aaryan made his day.
